 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

“Khazer” Ensemble to perform at Shushi Narekatsi Art Institute

2019-08-22

Shushi Narekatsi Art Institute will host a concert on Thursday at 19:00 featuring Khazer Ensemble. The group will perform national folk songs by Komitas, the Art Institute reported on Facebook. The Ensemble generally performs at schools and other public places with a mission to disseminate national music.  Established in 2012, the choir is a union of volunteers of various professions who have been united around the common idea of spreading and developing choral music. The entry to the concert is free. 

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/22/“Khazer”-Ensemble-to-perform-at-Shushi-Narekatsi-Art-Institute/2156293

Yayımlanan kategori: English ve Haber

İlk yorum yapan siz olun

Bir Cevap Yazın

%d blogcu bunu beğendi: