“Khazer” Ensemble to perform at Shushi Narekatsi Art Institute

Shushi Narekatsi Art Institute will host a concert on Thursday at 19:00 featuring Khazer Ensemble. The group will perform national folk songs by Komitas, the Art Institute reported on Facebook. The Ensemble generally performs at schools and other public places with a mission to disseminate national music. Established in 2012, the choir is a union of volunteers of various professions who have been united around the common idea of spreading and developing choral music. The entry to the concert is free.

