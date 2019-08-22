FM: Issue of Armenian soldier who crossed Azerbaijan border continues to be matter of concern to us

YEREVAN. – The issue of soldier Arayik Ghazaryan, who crossed the Azerbaijani border, continues to be a matter of concern to us. Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told this to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

At the same time, according to him, even though there is nothing new at this time in this regard, the Red Cross, the Ministry of Defense, and several other organizations have a direct connection with this matter.

In the minister’s words, this issue requires a systematic approach.

The Armenian FM added that his meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart continue.

“The negotiation process [to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict] hasn’t stopped,” Mnatsakanyan concluded. “[And] the operative link with Azerbaijan is working quite steadily.”

