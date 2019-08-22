Byurakan Observatory to host the 3rd regional astronomical workshop

The Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory (BAO) is hosting the 3rd Regional Astronomical workshop to take place o September 11-13. The event aims at exchanging scientific research, teaching, astro-tourism and public outreach experience.

All local expenses will be covered by the organizers. The event will offer a limited number of travel grants for the participants from South West and Central Asian Region (Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkey) and few more grants to other nationality scientists from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, etc. English is the working language of the school.

The workshop is organized by the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory (BAO), The National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, IAU South West and Central Asian Regional Office, the Armenian Virtual Observatory (ArVO) as well as the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

