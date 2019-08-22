Armenia’s education minister to attend Worldskills Kazan 2019

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan is leaving for Russia later today to attend a two-day conference and a ministerial meeting to be held as part of WorldSkills Kazan 2019.

The international event is expected to bring together education ministers from 20 world countries.

WorldSkills is a biannual world championship, which this year will be attended by participants from 75 states holding different qualifications.

Harutyunyan was invited to the event by Olga Vasileva, the Russian minister of education.

According to an official press release, this year’s conference will address the innovative reforms in the education sector, focusing on the flexibility of specializations and different qualifications.

