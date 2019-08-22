Armenian Cultural Union of Argentina protests Erdogan’s policies

The Armenian Cultural Union (UCA) of Argentina condemned the order issued today by the Turkish government to replace three HDP co-mayors with state-appointed trustees

In a statement on its website entitled “Let’s redouble the fight against the fascist regime of Erdogan!”, the Armenian Cultural Union (UCA) of Argentina said that “the Recep Tayyip Erdogan government illegally dismissed three HDP co-mayors who had been elected in the last elections in Turkey, where a large number of Kurdish people are concentrated. “

The statement added: “The State, which reproduces the same logic from the Armenian genocide, in an absolutely illegal and persecutory measure seeks to hit the country’s most important left-wing force, third parliamentary bloc in the National Assembly.”

In the statement, the members of the UCA also warned: “about the seriousness that the popular will in Turkey is not respected, further deepening the repression of the government against the different minorities.”

The statement recalled that the deputy of Armenian origin Garo Paylan and the deputy of Kurdish origin Ebru Gunay during their visit to Buenos Aires and Montevideo, said that President Erdogan follows the path that 105 years ago led to the Armenian genocide. “The policies are the same. Deny the claims of the minority. Before it was the Armenians, now they are the Kurds,” the UCA said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/22/Armenian-Cultural-Union-of-Argentina-protests-Erdogan-s-policies/2156490

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...