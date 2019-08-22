Armenia President on Amulsar gold mine exploitation

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian consistently supports the adoption of political decisions that are in the interests of the strengthening of Armenian statehood and the interests of the nation. This is what the Staff of the President of Armenia reported in response to a question from 168.am newspaper.

According to Armen Sarkissian, even though the President is not entitled to interfere in the activities of the other branches of government by law, he is always willing to provide assistance with his advice and experience in case there are nationwide or pan-national issues.

“At the same time, we would like to remind that, during a recent visit to Lori Province, the President attached importance to nature and particularly stated the following: “We need to make special efforts to make sure we don’t cause harm to nature. We need to have a specific action plan for nature protection, the economy, development and tourism.”

