13 football players invited to Armenian squad from abroad

Katia Peltekian

Armen Gyulbudaghyants, head coach of the Armenian squad, invited 13 football players playing abroad to prepare for the Euro 2020 qualifying matches in Group J against the Italian teams (September 5) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (September 8), the FFA official website reported.

The list includes:

Arsen Beglaryan, Dnipro (Belarus)

Varazdat Aroyan, Ural (Russia)

Andre Calisir, Gothenburg (Sweden)

Kamo Hovhannisyan, FC Zhetysu Taldykorgan (Kazakhstan)

Hovhannes Hambartsumyan, Enosis Neon Paralimni FC (Cyprus)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Arsenal (England)

Gevorg Ghazaryan, AEL Limassol (Cyprus)

Rumyan Hovsepyan, Arda Kardzhali (Bulgaria)

Marcos Pizzelli, Aktobe (Kazakhstan)

Sarkis Adamyan, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany)

Tigran Barseghyan, FC Kaisar (Kazakhstan)

Edgar Babayan, Hobro IK (Denmark)

Alexander Karapetyan, PFC Sochi (Russia)

The names of the players invited to the national team from the Armenian championship, as well as the final application of the national team, will be published later.

