In Mother See of Echmiadzin participation of Karekin II in the 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders was ruled out

Marianna Mkrtchyan

In the Mother See of Echmiadzin, the participation of the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II in the second summit of World Religious Leaders in Baku was ruled out.

Thus, head of the press office of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Priest Vahram Melikyan, in an interview with ArmInfo correspondent, referring to Karekin II’s non-participation in the summit, noted that Sheikh ul-Islam had already explained in detail the reasons for not participating.

Meanwhile, to clarify whether it is possible that Patriarch Kirill will mediate in this matter and Karekin II will go to the summit, Melikyan said in particular: “This issue has not been considered. This is usually not done unilaterally. “

Earlier, chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Allahshukur Pashazade, did not send an invitation to the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II to participate in events that will be held in connection with the 70th birthday, the 40th anniversary of Sheikh ul-Islam .

Pashazade informed that at the II summit of World Religious Leaders, which will be held in November this year in Baku, more than 400 foreign guests are expected to participate, including about 50 eminent statesmen and religious figures of the world, representatives of science and the public. “In this regard, under the leadership of the chairman of the Organizing Committee, we carry out all necessary measures and hold meetings. At the I Baku summit of world religious leaders in 2010, the Armenian Catholicos was a member of the Interreligious Council of the CIS. As you know, I am co-chair of this council with Patriarch Kirill. And at the suggestion of the patriarch, we invited the Armenian Catholicos to Baku. Since there is no such mediation in connection with the current II summit, the invitation was not sent. “

