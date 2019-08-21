Armenia to host international biker festival for the first time

Asya Balayan

For the first time in Armenia from August 23 to 27, an international festival of bikers will be held. This was announced on August 21 at a meeting with reporters by the chairman of “Biker zone. Armenia” organization Artak Rshtuni. He noted that the purpose of the festival is the development of mototourism in Armenia.

The biker festival called “Heartbeat of the Mountains” will open on August 23 at 10 a.m. The participants will gather in Shahumyan Square in Yerevan, from where they will move to Buzhakan, “Rshtuni emphasized. The chairman of the organization also said that biker games, competitions, as well as a concert will be held in Buzhakan. There will be a bar, food court, and it will also be possible to rent tents.

According to Rshtuni, it is expected that bikers from Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Iran, the USA, Czech Republic and other countries will take part in the event. Within the framework of the festival, games and various events will be organized. “The festival will last 3 days and 4 nights, and will be annual. It is an occasion to gather people of interest, both in our country and abroad. Cyclists and motorists can also join us. I also want to assure you that our festival does not have a political focus, “he stressed. “The cost of a ticket for 4 days is 8 thousand drams. A day in the camp will cost 4 thousand drams,” the chairman of “Biker zone. Armenia” organization concluded.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...