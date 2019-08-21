 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Allahshukur Pashazadeh has not invited Karekin II to the Second World Summit of Religious Leaders to be held in Baku

2019-08-21

Marianna Mkrtchyan

The invitation has not been sent to Armenian Catholicos II Karekin in participating at the events that to be held on the occasion of the 70th birthday and  40th Anniversary of Sheikh ul-Islam activity of Chairman of Caucasus  Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazadeh, the Chairman told APA in an  interview.

Pashazadeh reminded that the Organizing Committee has been created on  the occasion of the anniversary according to the decree of the  president: “The Organizing Committee, chaired by Deputy Prime  Minister Ali Ahmadov, works very productively, the meetings are being  held. All efforts are made to ensure the organization of the Summit  meeting at a high level.

The attendance of more than 400 foreign guests, as well as up to 50  worldwide state and religious figures, science and public  representatives are expected on the Second World Summit of  Religious  Leaders to be held in Baku, in November 2019.  Due to this, we carry  out all important events and meetings in order to realize the  invitations at a high level with the leadership of the chairman of  the Organizing Committee. Armenian catholicos attended World Summit  of  Religious Leaders held in Baku in 2010 as member of the  Interreligious Council of the CIS. As you know,  I am the co-chair of  that Council with Patriarch Kirill. And at the suggestion of the  Patriarch, we had invited the Armenian Catholicos to Baku. Since  there is no such mediation in connection with the current II Summit,  an invitation has not been sent.

The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, in turn,  actively performs the tasks arising from the order, conducts a large  number of events in the country due to my anniversaries. According to  the plan, the activities will continue until the end of the year. 

