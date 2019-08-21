Allahshukur Pashazadeh has not invited Karekin II to the Second World Summit of Religious Leaders to be held in Baku

Marianna Mkrtchyan

The invitation has not been sent to Armenian Catholicos II Karekin in participating at the events that to be held on the occasion of the 70th birthday and 40th Anniversary of Sheikh ul-Islam activity of Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazadeh, the Chairman told APA in an interview.

Pashazadeh reminded that the Organizing Committee has been created on the occasion of the anniversary according to the decree of the president: “The Organizing Committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, works very productively, the meetings are being held. All efforts are made to ensure the organization of the Summit meeting at a high level.

The attendance of more than 400 foreign guests, as well as up to 50 worldwide state and religious figures, science and public representatives are expected on the Second World Summit of Religious Leaders to be held in Baku, in November 2019. Due to this, we carry out all important events and meetings in order to realize the invitations at a high level with the leadership of the chairman of the Organizing Committee. Armenian catholicos attended World Summit of Religious Leaders held in Baku in 2010 as member of the Interreligious Council of the CIS. As you know, I am the co-chair of that Council with Patriarch Kirill. And at the suggestion of the Patriarch, we had invited the Armenian Catholicos to Baku. Since there is no such mediation in connection with the current II Summit, an invitation has not been sent.

The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, in turn, actively performs the tasks arising from the order, conducts a large number of events in the country due to my anniversaries. According to the plan, the activities will continue until the end of the year.

