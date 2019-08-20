The Power of the Volunteer: WCIT 2019 Launches the Volunteer Movement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. WCIT 2019 launches the Volunteer Movement. Starting today all those who are interested can fill out the application form on the event’s official website, which in addition to necessary information about the applicant will also require a motivational video on why they want to participate. The application deadline is in ten days.

The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019), one of the largest and most prestigious ICT events in the world, will be held in Yerevan this year from October 6-9.

“Taking into consideration the fact that we have been receiving an incredible number of calls and applications weeks before launching the application process, it has become clear that the competition will be tough. During the volunteer selection process priority will be given to IT workers and students, candidates that speak more than one language, those with free schedules, show great enthusiasm and flexibility,” explains Head of the WCIT 2019 Volunteer Corps Ghazar Hakobyan.

Volunteers that will be accompanying senior guests will be selected based on stricter criteria: preference will be given to those candidates and specialists that understand and know Armenia, Yerevan, and the ICT sphere the best.

250 volunteers will be chosen and will undergo special training. At the end of the event they will receive certificates and souvenirs.

WCIT Yerevan will be hosting technology leaders — CEOs and investors, policy makers and government officials, academics, and tech specialists. The theme of the event is The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril․ The event promises to explore how information and communications technology is transforming our lives for better and for worse — and its impact on profits and prosperity, safety and security, democracy, and humanity.

Over 2000 participants are expected from more than 70 countries who will come to Armenia to discuss issues such as: Rise of the Machines, The Black Swan, Blockchain Innovation Meets Capital, Artificial Intelligence in Genomics, How Green is Silicon?, Smart Cities, Start-ups and Incubators, etc.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/985375/

