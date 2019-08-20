Japanese student looks for a host family in Yerevan to explore Armenia

As student of UWC Dilijan, Japanese Kento Suzuki is looking for a host family in Yerevan. In a Facebook post, the Japanese writes that during his stay in Armenia, he became fascinated with the Armenian Duduk (national instrument) and started taking lessons. After graduating from UWC, I decided to stay for one more year in Armenia to learn more about the culture and language.

“In September, I will come back to Armenia to continue my adventure! And during the first 1-3 months, I would like to stay with a host family so that I can practice my Armenian and experience the Armenian lifestyle,” writes Kento.

If he finds a host family, he promises to support with cleaning, shopping, practicing English and Japanese.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/20/Japanese-student-looks-for-a-host-family-in-Yerevan-to-explore-Armenia/2155423

