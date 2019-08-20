“Forget-me-not” tower will be built in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net – A 270-meter skyscraper resembling a forget-me-not will be built in the city of Yerevan, Armenia.

The project by Laura Investment will see the construction of a multi-functional 71-storey building surrounded by a 200 ha apricot orchard, as well as playgrounds and a recreational area, revealed Meri Mkrtchyan, the director of the Armenian company.

The complex was designed by Bainona Engineering Consultancy, an Abu Dhabi-based company, and the two firms insist that the building will comply with all seismic safety norms, A1Plus reports.

“The Forget-me-not complex will create 2500 jobs, and 1300 people are expected to work on construction,” Mkrtchyan said Monday, August 19.

While Mkrtchyan failed to divulge the name of the Armenian architect, she did reveal that two more years will be required to complete the design and five years to construct the complex.

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/272190/

