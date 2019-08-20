Environmental activists holding public discussion at Saryan Grove in Yerevan

Environmental activists and civic activists fighting against operation of the Amulsar gold mine are holding a public discussion at the grove near the statue of Martiros Saryan in Yerevan.

Yesterday they weren’t allowed to hold a public discussion in the garden of the National Assembly and were compelled to move to Saryan Grove.

As reported earlier, the Investigative Committee has publicized the results of the comprehensive audit report which was commissioned to the Advanced Resources Development (ELARD) Lebanese consultancy firm, and regarding any likelihood of environmental risks from the operation of the Amulsar gold-bearing quartzite mine of Armenia.

And as a result of this audit report, 16 points were noted in its conclusion, and which, if maintained, would make this mine’s environmental risks manageable.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday met with Jermuk town residents—and at the official residence of the President of Armenia, to discuss the matter of whether the Amulsar gold mine should resume operations. At the same time, however, a protest was staged outside this residence—and against the exploitation of this mine.

Later, the participants of the protest wanted to hold a public discussion in the garden of the National Assembly, but weren’t allowed. They got into a clash with police officers, and there were people who were detained.

Several human rights organizations declared that disproportionate force was applied against the demonstrators. Police claim that proportionate force was applied since the demonstrators had refused to leave the street and stand on the sidewalk.

Today, there were more people closing the road leading to the Amulsar gold mine, and there were also environmental activists there.

https://news.am/eng/news/529467.html

