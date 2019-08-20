Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson marries Lauren Hashian

PanARMENIAN.Net – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s new movie “Hobbs & Shaw” is in theaters now, but it’s another partnership that he’s most excited about.

The actor announced on Monday, August 19 that he has married longtime love Lauren Hashian, a singer-songwriter of Armenian descent.

Johnson posted a picture on his official Instagram account showing the pair dressed in wedding finery and arms raised in celebration on a rise overlooking the ocean in Hawaii, CNN reports.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” the caption read.

The star tagged his new wife in the photo as well as his former brother-in-law Hiram Garcia, who heads up the production company founded by Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, are the parents of two daughters: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1. He has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his marriage to Garcia.

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/272181/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...