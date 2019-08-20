Armenian environmentalists: Our opposition movement is growing

Armenian Environmental Front has launched public discussions to clarify moves in their fight againts operation of the Amulsar mine.

The activists held a meeting near monument to Saryan in downtown Yerevan on Tuesday evening and decided to meet every day.

One of the activists Anna Shahnazaryan said some people are giving up their jobs in state agencies, and some officials oppose authorities’ position on Amulsar which is a clear political message.

“This means that the opposition movement is growing,” she said.

Shahnazaryan added that the international organizations supporting the movement have joined them and decided to stage actions.

As reported earlier, the Lydian Armenia company received a license to operate the Amulsar mine. Earlier, the Armenian government approved its environmental impact assessment. Then Lydian Armenia was demanded to conduct a second assessment, and after the change of power, the new leadership decided to order an assessment on their own and chose the Lebanese company ELARD, referring to its rich experience. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan now assures that the field should be exploited.

https://news.am/eng/news/529502.html

