Archbishop Elpidophoros Meets with Archbishop Anoushavan, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church

Stavros Papagermanos

NEW YORK – On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Archbishop Elpidophoros met with Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church under the jurisdiction of the Holy See of the Great House of Cilicia. After recognizing the common history of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Armenian Church, pastoral concerns – including parochial schools, assimilation, and refugees – were discussed. Both hierarchs expressed a desire for common witness as well as more frequent visits and stronger collaboration.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...