ANCA-Glendale to Honor Lena Kortoshian

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale will host its annual Award and Appreciation Gala, during which Lena Kortoshian will be awarded the ANCA Glendale Community Service Award. The gala will take place on Sunday, August 25 at Renaissance Banquet Hall in Glendale.

The gala is an opportunity for ANCA – Glendale to honor remarkable individuals and local organizations for their notable achievements and commitments to the betterment of the Glendale community. Lena Kortoshian will be honored for the dedication to raising the quality of life within our community, selfless contribution and service to the ongoing welfare of the community-at-large.

Lena Kortoshian is an award winning Principal at Clark Magnet High School, a Science and Technology Magnet school in La Crescenta, California.

Kortoshian graduated from Alex Pilibos High School in 1982 and pursued her studies in Mathematics at California State University, Northridge. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree and her teaching credential in 1988 and completed her studies at CSUN by earning a master’s degree in Leadership and Policy studies in 1998.

In 1986, Kortoshian became an instructional assistant at R.D. White Elementary School and began her career in education. She spent one year at Toll middle school and then served as a math teacher from 1990 to 1999 at Glendale High School. Between the years of 1999 to 2007, Kortoshian served as the Assistant Principal at Hoover High School where she won the Hoover Hero award, the Character and Ethics award, as well as the Masonic Award. In July of 2007, Kortoshian became the Mathematics Administrator at the Los Angeles County Office of Education, a position she held for three years. Part of her responsibilities included training teachers and administrators in implementing Math in the classroom, participating in walk-throughs in various schools in the Los Angeles area, organizing Math Field Day and assisting 81 districts in the Los Angeles area. In 2010, Kortoshian returned to Glendale Unified School district and served the roles of Assistant Principal and Associate Principal for Clark Magnet High School.

In her roles as Assistant Principal and Associate Principal at Clark Magnet, Kortoshian quickly proved to be an indispensable part of Clark. She was an integral part of curriculum and instructional planning, supervision of staff and students, monitoring intervention programs, organizing state testing, and was in charge of student discipline issues. She was involved with each department, ensuring school wide success. She was also actively involved in the School Site Council and was a pivotal member of the Leadership Team. Her service was apparent and has been recognized with awards such as the PTSA Honorary Service Award, as well as the Masonic Award. In 2014, Kortoshian received “Friend of the Armenian Community” award from Armenian American Women in Excellence. She is loved and respected by the staff, students and community.

As principal of Clark since 2016, Kortoshian has continued her role as a resilient leader at Clark and in the community. In 2017, she was honored with the “Woman of the Year” award presented by Congressman Adam Schiff. She has also received Character and Ethics award in 2019. Kortoshian has led Clark into becoming a “Distinguished School,” “Gold Ribbon School,” “Green Ribbon School,” “CTE Exemplary Program,” “Honor Roll School,” and in the top 2.67% in the nation as “Best High School.” Kortoshian has continued her service as a Board of Regents member for the Armenian Prelacy Schools for over three years. Kortoshian’s mission is to build and support a student centered school where students’ voices are heard and exemplary education is guaranteed. She is recognized for her ceaseless effort and dedication.

When asked what her most memorable moments have been in her long career, Kortoshian says, “When students and parents return and share their success stories. This is, afterall, what it is all about.”

ANCA Glendale will honor Lena Kortoshian, along with Archpriest Vazken Atmajian, Armenian Youth Association of California, Asbarez Daily Newspaper, YWCA Glendale, and Nicholetta Sarkissian at the annual Award and Appreciation Gala. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit the website.

The ANCA Glendale Chapter advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels. To learn more, visit the website.

http://asbarez.com/184287/anca-glendale-to-honor-lena-kortoshian/

