Alexis Ohanian welcomes Dwayne Johnson to Armenian “tribe”

HYETERT- Armenian-American entrepreneur, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has welcomed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to what he described as the Armenian “tribe” after the actor married Lauren Hashian on this post in twitter.

‘Welcome to the Armenian tribe, @TheRock — honorary Armenian!’ he wrote.

