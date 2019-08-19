Yerevan to host 1st Armenian International Photo Fest with all.me as the digital partner

The first Armenian International Photo Fest will be held in Yerevan from August 24 to September 28, 2019.



This spectacular event will feature photo artists from all over the world, and they will have a chance to discover the historyand culture of Armenia.



The Armenian International Photo Fest will have at least 38 exposition venues in downtown Yerevan. Thus, Armenia’s capital city will turn into an open-air photo exhibition where a number of masterclasses, artist encounters, and workshops will be conducted for 30 days. The venues include Yerevan Municipality building, National Assembly park, Northern Avenue, metro stations, museums, and other places.

Dvin Music Hall will open its doors for the official opening and awarding ceremony during which the winners in seven nominations will get their prizes. Leif Dræby (Denmark), Antonio Mora (Spain), Mauro Lovecchio (Italy), Ayman Lotfy (Egypt) and other photo artists will be among the honorary participants.

Overall, more than 500 participants from 16 countries have submitted their works. They are representing France, India, Iran, Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Hungary, and other countries. The Tovmasyan Charity Foundation, all.me and Dvin Music Hall are among major supporting partners of the festival which will be held under the patronage of the Yerevan Municipality.

All.me as a digital partner will have all the posters and digital information about photographers and their works to be presented during the Photo Fest.

all.me is a digital network that consists of a social network (meNetwork), marketplace (meMarket), and payment service (mePay). The unique business model allows its users to communicate with each other, to surf interesting content and to get rewarded in meNetwork currency. The platform shares up to 50 percent of the advertising revenue with users.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/19/Yerevan-to-host-1st-Armenian-International-Photo-Fest-with-all-me-as-the-digital-partner/2154992

