Well-known Azerbaijani public figure living in Georgia admires Armenian ambassador’s activities

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Well known Azerbaijani public figure, activist, journalist and sociolog Samira Bayramova who lives in Georgia shared in her Facebook page the footage released by the Armenian Embassy where Ambassador Ruben Sadoyan visited Sadakhlo checkpoint and discussed the issue of the long queue of vehicles formed the previous day. ARMENPRESS reports Bayramova made the following post,

”Meet the Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia.

I really envy this Ambassador who does not sleep days and nights, carries out his mission. Anywhere that any problem emerges, he goes to that place immediately and solves it.

In reality, this is how an official should be.

You can say that I am a traitor and other blood flows instead of mine 9Azerbaijani), or some other similar content, but this is the reality and truth”, she wrote.

Samira Bayramova is from Marneuli region of Georgia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

