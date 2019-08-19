Notre Dame: On Monday, Reconstruction will Continue with Preventive Measures

This Monday, August 19 will continue the reconstruction of the Notre Dame Cathedral after the firewith exceptional security measures after its decontamination, purification and recovery disinfection, Franceinfo reports.

The works had been paralyzed since July 25 due to the high level of pollution that the workers were exposed to.

The procedure, was carried out on presentation of moderation with a labor inspectorate requesting greater safety measures for workers and before possible contaminations in the center of Paris were warned.

This decided to divide the work into interiors and outside the emblematic place with stringent safety standards .

The measures have not only affected the workers since the canons of Notre Dame Patrick Chauvetstated that even religious had to abide by the required rules and to strip until their entry.The working team that will return this Monday has been commended for possible risks from specialty courses Informed and trained to deal with pollution.

From the French capital, they expect the reconstruction to take place before the heavy rains of autumn and next winter.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/74495/notre-dame-on-monday-reconstruction-will-continue-with-preventive-measures.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...