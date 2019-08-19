Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Lauren Hashian In Hawaii

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has announced that he has married his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony in Hawaii.

The 47-year-old wrestler/movie star/all-round good guy took to Instagram to share his big news, writing: “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

Rocky and his new wife, 34-year-old musician Hashian, met back in 2006 when Johnson was filming The Game Plan.

At the time, Johnson was still married to his first wife, Dany Garcia, but the pair divorced amicably in 2007. Johnson has an 18-year-old daughter from his first marriage called Simone.

After Johnson separated from Garcia the pair began dating and have been together ever since. The couple have two daughters together.

Jasmine was born in December 2015 and Tiana, born in April 2018.

Since ‘The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment’ shared his good news, he’s been receiving congratulations from around the world of sport and entertainment.

NFL superstar Tom Brady took to social media to say good luck to the happy couple, as did fellow gridiron star JJ Watt.

Of course, Johnson’s friend and colleague Kevin Hart also offered his best wishes to the happy couple.

The pair tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in Hawaii and it looks as if the whole thing was pretty laid back.

In the announcement pictures, Johnson is wearing a white pair of jeans and a linen shirt. Well, can you imagine him in a tuxedo with a top hat? No, me neither.

His wife, in a slightly more traditional fashion, wore a proper wedding dress.

The Rock recently announced that he was to retire from wrestling, but said that he could never completely close the door because he misses life in the ring too much.

He told TV show Live with Kelly and Ryan: “I miss wrestling. I love wrestling.

“I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have a wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish.

“But there’s nothing like a live crowd, live audience, live microphone.”

To be fair, it isn’t exactly as if Rocky needs to wrestle to earn money. As well as his incredibly successful wrestling career – he was the WWE champion eight times – he is also the world’s highest paid actor, according to Forbes.

The magazine recently estimated that the actor brought in $124m (£102.3m) over the course of the last year.

