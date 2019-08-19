Catholicos Aram I on Istanbul Convention: I am absolutely against it

Catholicos of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Aram I, presented his view on the Istanbul Convention.

Aram I spoke about it after a sacred liturgy in Antelias Monastery on Sunday.

According to him, the so-called Istanbul Convention document is being discussed in Armenia and the purpose of this Council of Europe document is to condemn all forms of violence against women. The Council of Europe has urged its member states, as well as the countries preparing for membership, to adopt this document.

According to him, no matter who the author is, no matter how important it is, as Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, he is absolutely against any document that may harm the Armenian family, the spiritual, moral, national values system.

Secondly, as he noted, any document that is of such a sensitive nature needs to be discussed.

Thirdly this document condemns all forms of violence against women and we all agree, he said adding that “we have publicly condemned any abuses against the Armenian woman.”

“Fourth: We have repeatedly drawn the attention of the Armenian authorities to the fact that Armenia as a state can sometimes find itself in opposition to respect and protection of human rights on the one hand, and to remain committed to our national, moral and spiritual values on the other hand,” he added. “Amid such a situation, one should stay away from approaching the other so as to create at least a coexistence between these two poles and never in the face of the values that create our people’s identity and existence.”

https://news.am/eng/news/529231.html

