Armenian gymnast wins gold at Open Israeli Championship

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian gymnast Vahagn Davtyan, a silver medalist of the European Games, has won gold at the Open Israeli Championship 2019 in Tel Aviv. The member of the Armenian National Gymnastics Team became champion in the rings tournament.

Another Armenian athlete, European Games champion Artur Davtyan won silver in the same tournament, the National Olympic Committee of Armenia said in a news release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/985249/

