Kim Kardashian scores victory in $300 million Kimoji lawsuit

Ariela Anís

While the legal battle isn’t over yet, Kim Kardashian has scored a small victory in the $300M federal lawsuit accusing her of scamming her former business partner with her Kimoji app.

Additionally, weeks after KK demanded the case not be heard in public, federally, The Blast reports that her former partner David Liebensohn informed a federal judge of his decision to drop the federal case, taking it to arbitration.

In addition to KK’s request, now victory, to settle privately, she recently filed additional docs stating that David filed the suit in the wrong state of Oklahoma, versus California; claiming, if continued, the suit would damage future business in OK.

Subsequent to David’s move to privately settle, the judge will no longer need to make a decision on KK’s latest issue.

https://thehollywoodunlocked.com/kim-kardashian-scores-victory-300m-kimoji-federal-lawsuit/

