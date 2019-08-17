State Dance Ensemble of Armenia to hold solo concert on 20 August

The State Dance Ensemble of Armenia will perform a solo concert at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan.

The concert is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20, at 7pm, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reported.

According to the source, the ensemble’s principal balletmaster is Honored Artist of Armenia Asatur Karapetyan, musical director – Hayk Grigoryan and director – Erik Chanchuryan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/17/State-Dance-Ensemble-concert/2154088

