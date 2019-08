Muscovite Armenian athlete sets Bruce Lee record

Guinness World Records multiple record-holder, Muscovite Armenian workout and fitness trainer Manvel Mamoyan, has set another record.

This time the athlete performed two-finger pushups—and at the Red Square of the Russian capital city, Championat reported.

Mamoyan performed 55 two-finger pushups in one minute; the previous such record was 52 pushups.

Two-finger pushups were first performed by legendary Bruce Lee.

https://news.am/eng/news/528990.html

