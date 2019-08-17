 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Fire burns down chapel in Armenia

2019-08-17

A fire completely destroyed a chapel near Gyumri-Mayisyan highway in Armenia on Friday, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

One fire and rescue squad of the ministry was dispatched to the scene after emergency responders received a report at 5:51pm.

The fire was contained at 6:10pm and put out at 6:12pm.

The chapel covering some 10 square meters was burned down in the wake of the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. 

