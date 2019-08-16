Pan Armenian Council of Western U.S. Issues Mission Statement

For several years, the leading churches, political and civic organizations in the Western United States have been collaborating on various events and activities of pan-Armenian nature. Encouraged by the success of those events—among them the 160,000-strong Armenian Genocide Centennial March for Justice in Los Angeles—the leadership of the organizations decided to for the Pan-Armenian Council of Western United States.

The council will host events to further discuss its purpose and activities. Prior to that, it has issued its mission statement, which we are publishing below.

During the past several years, the leadership of Armenian religious, political and civil organizations of the Western United States has been engaged in a healthy environment of collaboration. In a spirit of unity, these structures have planned and implemented in the name of our greater community interests, in defense of our rights and demands as Armenian-Americans, and in furtherance of the welfare of Armenia and Artsakh all the while facing and overcoming any and all challenges collectively.

Undoubtedly, the best and most successful manifestation of the aforementioned collaboration and collective will were the Armenian Genocide Centennial commemorative events, during which the Community witnessed unprecedented collective efforts and results. Parallel to the Centennial commemorative events and in the years succeeding them, community organizations went on to create several joint working committees on various occasions. The spirit in which these committees operated further asserted the need for increased collaborative efforts.

Furthermore, it is evident that the Armenian-American Community in the Western United States continues to grow exponentially as its qualitative reach and abilities expand with each passing day.

Therefore, encouraged by the success of collaborative action, always mindful of the urgency of attaining national unity, and recognizing the necessity of gathering Armenian resources in service of our collective agenda, the signatory entities below have resolved to form a coordinating Council to pursue the Armenian Community’s collective interests and to further facilitate collaboration amongst them in the future.

The Council is to be known as the “Pan Armenian Council of Western USA.”

The Council was initiated by representatives from the signatory organizations below which have, throughout the years and each in its own right, gained the support of our Community.

Additionally, other community organizations which desire to be part of this collective effort and have a minimum of 300 active members are hereby invited to become members of the Council.

The advisory nature of this Council and its decisions are not binding on any of its member organizations. Thus, the Council’s existence does not confer upon the Council any authority over the activities of its member organizations.

The Council is driven by the principle of securing maximum participation and inclusion of all segments of our community, always mindful of protecting and advancing the principle of collaboration and good faith. Furthermore, the signatory organizations acknowledge the necessity to function in an environment of mutual respect and compromise.

The mission of the Council is:

*To implement and realize projects of a pan-community nature;

*To encourage and assist projects which advance the collective interests and the rights of Armenian communities across the Western United States;

*To undertake steps to resist actions and efforts which are contrary to the collective interests and rights of Armenians;

*To gather and apply the Armenian Community’s resources for the benefit of the Community’s interests as well as the welfare of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh; and

*To always be mindful of the collective welfare and security of the Armenian Community.

Active and influential Armenian individuals who have a presence in the community shall be periodically invited so that they may bring their advisory expertise, or other unique resources, all for the purpose of contributing to and promoting the success of the above referenced activities and for the fulfillment of the Council’s objectives.

With the larger principle of inclusiveness guiding us, and with the clear intent of not leaving any organization or individual Armenian out of our collective effort, the Council shall periodically organize community-wide meetings and conferences based on previously set agendas, during which all interested parties shall have the opportunity to address matters of importance to the Community.

Based upon the aforementioned spirit of unity as well as the above referenced mindset, perspective, and objectives borne out of a spirit of Armenian solidarity, We, organizations and structures of the Western United States, hereby pronounce the commencement of a new and bright journey of collaborative effort and Armenian unity.

Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America

Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America

Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg of North America

Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Western USA

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Western District

Armenian Relief Society of Western USA

Armenian General Benevolent Union, Western District

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Homenetmen Western USA

Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of the Western USA

Armenian Youth Federation of Western USA

Unified Young Armenians

Armenian National Committee of America Western Region

Armenian Assembly of America Western Region Office

Armenian Bar Association

Organization of Istanbul Armenians

Armenian Youth Association of California

Armenian Society of Los Angeles

Iraqi Armenian Family Association of Los Angeles

