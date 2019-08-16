Newspaper: Fight against Istanbul Convention ratification expands geographical scope in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The fight against ratification of the Istanbul Convention has expanded its geographical scope in the Republic of Armenia (RA), Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.

“Since the day before, the ‘Kamk’ [(Will)] public initiative is carrying out a signature campaign in Gyumri, the Shirak provincial center, against the [possible] ratification [by Armenia] of the Istanbul Convention.

“According to some reports, an incomparably active participation was recorded here; the initiators intend to visit virtually all provinces.

“After the signature campaign, they will petition to the CC [Constitutional Court] with a request to declare null and void the signing of the Istanbul Convention that runs contrary to the RA Constitution,” Hraparak wrote.

