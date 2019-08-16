Hotel rooms across Yerevan have been reserved in anticipation of WCIT 2019 (PHOTOS)

World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019), one of the largest and most prestigious ICT events in the world, will be held in Yerevan this year from October 6-9. Major hotels in Yerevan and adjacent areas have been reserved for participants of the upcoming 23rd World Congress on IT to ensure they are fully accommodated. Congress guests can book hotels through the event’s official website.

The congress will host technology leaders—CEOs and investors, policy makers and government officials, academics, and technologists. The theme of the event is The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril”. The event promises to explore how information and communications technology is transforming our lives for better and for worse—and its impact on profits and prosperity, safety and security, democracy, and humanity.

WCIT 2019 expects to gather over 2500 participants from over 70 countries who will come to Armenia to discuss issues such as: The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril, Rise of the Machines, The Black Swan, Blockchain Innovation Meets Capital, How Green is Silicon?, Smart Cities, Start-ups and Incubators, etc.

Over 1,500 rooms at 50 hotels have been reserved in response to high numbers in preliminary registration. Hotels in cities not far from Yerevan, such as Tsaghkadzor and Aghveran, are also ready in the event Yerevan reaches maximum capacity. Senior officials will be accommodated at Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan and Radisson Blu hotel Yerevan – both main partners of this year’s conference.

WCIT 2019 organizers in Yerevan will provide airport-hotel transportation services for delegates, attendees, including shuttles to and from the city center and the Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex where the conference will be held.

Conference organizers have also announced a special cooperation with Sky Team Airline Alliance, which unites 19 leading airlines worldwide. Travelers taking part in WCIT 2019 are being offered up to an exclusive 15% discount on flights to Yerevan. A special page titled “WCIT 2019” has been created on Sky Team’s website allowing online reservations from anywhere in the world.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

https://news.am/eng/news/528878.html

