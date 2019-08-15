Today is Asbarez’s 111th Anniversary

One hundred and eleven years ago today, August 14, the first issue of Asbarez rolled off the presses, ushering in a tradition that until today remains true to the newspaper’s simple, yet profound mission—to become an arena (Asbarez) for the community and to build a bridge between the homeland and the Diaspora.

To enumerate the significant and historic events Asbarez has covered in the past 111 years, would fill columns upon columns. But to say that Asbarez has played a critical role in the development and advancement of our community would not be an understatement, nor would we be patting ourselves on the back.

It is abundantly clear to us that Asbarez, which earlier this summer published its 16,00th issue, would not have survived for more than a century had it not been for our engaged readers, who generation after generation have made Asabrez an important part of their lives and have taken the journey in advancing the Armenian Cause.

Our readers, along with our community organizations and institutions, as well as our sponsors, advertisers and supporters are part of the mosaic that makes our presses run every day. You are the backbone of our success and we are here to serve you through our print edition, our online newsletters and through social media platforms, by which we not only inform but engage you to take action on important issues and become an ambassador of the Armenian Cause.

With that in mind, we invite you to celebrate our birthday with us, while taking part in ensuring that we will not only continue our service to the community, but expand our abilities and enlarge that arena—Asbarez.

Please click to donate $111 and join us in celebrating our 111th birthday. We remain forever grateful for your support of Asbarez.

From our Archives

Read a first-person account of how Asbarez was founded (Published, August 14, 2008)

Read a retrospective of the newspaper by Paul Chaderjian (Published August, 2003)

