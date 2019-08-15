Pan-Armenian agenda ‘not absolutely new idea’, says Lebanese-Armenian lawmaker

The idea to create a pan-Armenian agenda is not absolutely something new, as the Diaspora has been permanently keeping the issue at the forefront of its national cause, an Armenian member of the Lebanese parliament said on Wednesday, commenting upon Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent proposal voiced in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karaabakh (Artsakh).

In a video conference interview with Tert.am, Hakob Bagratuni hailed the Armenian leader’s willingness to raise the urgency of the issue, expressing the Diaspora’s unequivocal support to hos endeavor.

“Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s proposal and aspiration for creating a pan-Armenian agenda is really commendable, but it is not absolutely something new. That dominated the agenda of both Armenia and the Diaspora also in the past. And we extend our unequivocal support to the idea. What we call a pan-Armenian agenda, though, is obliging by definition, as the word itself – pan-Armenian – implies an overall engagement of the public and political forces of both Armenia and Artsakh. as well the Diaspora. What we need to consider unconditionally in this context is the Genocide issue, Artsakh, the strengthening and security maintenance of Armenia, as well as the development of the Armenia-Diaspora relations,” he said.

Asked to comment on the prime minister’s remark on the need “to bring the Armenian capital to Armenia”, the politician avoided associating the idea of patriotism with money and investments. “When it comes to investments, an Armenian in the Diaspora must always fulfill his or her ‘national’ obligation, but the Lebanese have a good prover saying, ‘Capital is a coward’. From the point of view of an investor, it is not absolutely correct to associate investments with patriotism. The important thing rests with the Armenian authorities to do everything possible to create an investment-friendly climate to attract both an Armenian and a foreigner to make investments in their country while having security guarantees – as well as the knowledge – that the investment climate is really safe, with all the laws being in place. And we in the Diaspora must direct all our efforts to attracting Armenian and non-Armenian investors to Armenia. That, by and large, offers benefits to all – both the Armenians in Armenia and those in the Diaspora,” Bagratuni added.

Christine Boyajyan

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/08/15/bagratuni/3071225

