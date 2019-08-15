HDP Deputies Garo Paylan and Ebru Günay gave Speeches at the Argentine Congress

Deputies Garo Paylan and Ebru Günay of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey delivered strong statements during a conference at the National Congress of Argentina on Wednesday, August 15.

“The same genocide against the Armenians 105 years ago, could be repeated today against the Kurds,” said Garo Paylan. “I am very grateful for Argentina’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Many countries recognized it, but did this stop our pain? We will achieve justice when the Turkish Parliament recognizes the Armenian Genocide,” said the Deputy. “Only a truly democratic Turkey will recognize the genocide against the Armenian people.”

Ebru Günay said that the HDP party has gender parity and that those accused of gender violence or those who exercise polygamy are not allowed to participate in it. “We are fighting for women in a region where patriarchy is very strong,” said Günay. “It is very difficult to fight for the rights of different peoples in an almost fascist environment.”

Garo Paylan and Ebru Günay are participating in a tour in South America that includes Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Brazil. They met with Uruguayan Vice President Lucia Topolansky and former President Jose “Pepe” Mujica between August 13 and 14.

http://www.prensaarmenia.com.ar/2019/08/hdp-deputies-garo-paylan-and-ebru-gunay.html?utm_source=email_marketing&utm_admin=34014&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HDP_Deputies_Garo_Paylan_and_Ebru_Gnay_gave_Speeches_at_the_Argentine_Congress

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...