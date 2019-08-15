Europa League: Ararat-Armenia advances to play-off round

Yerevan’s Ararat-Armenia has qualified for the Europa League play-off round overcoming Georgia’s champion Saburtalo.

In the second leg played in Tbilisi Armenia’s champion celebrated victory 2-0 and with a final 3-2 score outcompeted the Georgian champion.

The goals were scored by Anton Kobyalko (10′) and Petros Avetisyan (67′), the National Olympic Committee said.

In the fourth qualifying round of the Europa League Ararat-Armenia will face Luxembourg’s Dudelange.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hailed the ‘unprecedented’ victory of the Armenian club in a post on Facebook.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/15/Europa-League-Ararat-Armenia/2153543

