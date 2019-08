Armenia’s Aronian wins Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian was crowned the winner of the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz, the 4th leg of the Grand Chess Tour. This is his second victory in the event, which he already won in 2017.

Ding Liren, Yu Yangyi and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave finished tied for second, just half a point behind the winner.

The Armenian chess star will collect $37,500 and 13 tour points.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/15/Aronian-Saint-Louis-Rapid-Blitz/2153544

