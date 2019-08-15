Armenians listed among passengers of Russian plane that made emergency landing near Moscow

Several ethnic Armenians were on board of the A 321 aircraft that made an emergency landing near Moscow on Thursday.
Thirteen Armenian surnames were identified on the list published by the Komsololskaya Pravda after the incident:
Stepan Hakobyan
Artur Arstamyan
Erik Arstamyan
Karina Avetisyan
Liana Davidyan
Artur Kagramanov (Ghahramanov)
Grigory Kagramanov
Agnesa Kagramanova
Diana Kagramanova
Milana Kagramanova
Galina Muradyan
Vera Strokyan
The Ural Airlines’ Airbus had to land in a cornflield after striking a flock of gulls following its take-off from from Zhukovsky International Airport. It carried a total of 234 people, including seven crew members.
