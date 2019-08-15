Armenians listed among passengers of Russian plane that made emergency landing near Moscow

Several ethnic Armenians were on board of the A 321 aircraft that made an emergency landing near Moscow on Thursday.

Thirteen Armenian surnames were identified on the list published by the Komsololskaya Pravda after the incident:

Stepan Hakobyan

Artur Arstamyan

Erik Arstamyan

Karina Avetisyan

Liana Davidyan

Artur Kagramanov (Ghahramanov)

Grigory Kagramanov

Agnesa Kagramanova

Diana Kagramanova

Milana Kagramanova

Galina Muradyan

Vera Strokyan

The Ural Airlines’ Airbus had to land in a cornflield after striking a flock of gulls following its take-off from from Zhukovsky International Airport. It carried a total of 234 people, including seven crew members.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/08/15/list-passengers/3071835

