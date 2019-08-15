Armenia ready to host 6th STARMUS Festival

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. As part of a working visit to Spain, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with organizers and board members of the STARMUS Festival, Sarkissian’s Office said in a news release.

During the meeting the possibilities of organizing the next, 6th STARMUS Festival in Armenia were discussed.

President Sarkissian told the organizers that Armenia attaches great importance to the development of science and technologies and is ready to host the renowned scientists, Nobel laureates, representatives of the Apollo mission and other renowned figures for the event.

An agreement was reached that a task force will be created to coordinate organizational matters.

During the meeting STARMUS and Armenia’s ATOM signed a memorandum of understanding. ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) is a Presidential Initiative in Armenia aimed at scientific and technological development.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/984980/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...