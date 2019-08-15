AESA Conference and Expo at Glendale Tech Week 2019!

GLENDALE — The Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA) Conference & Expo at Glendale Tech Week 2019 will be held on September 15-17th, 2019. AESA is excited to host these events as a strategic initiative that is bound to become a hallmark annual event in the area, converging the Armenian STEM community worldwide.

The AESA Conference at Glendale Tech Week 2019 will exhibit cutting-edge STEM-related presentations and multidisciplinary panel discussions in a wide variety of technical topics. All are welcome to submit posters and express interest in an oral presentation. This is an exceptional collaboration and networking opportunity among st diverse presenters, program affiliates and local audiences. Abstract due date is September 4, 2019 at 11:59 PM. Contact stemconf@aesa.org. Registration and speaking is free of charge

Conference Time/Location:

Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1PM – 5PM. Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St. Glendale, CA 91205. For conference registration visit expo.aesa.org.

AESA Expo at Glendale Tech Week 2019 will showcase creative startups and established companies from Armenia and the U.S. and present their extensive wealth of technology talent and world-class entrepreneurial excellence. An exceptional opportunity to market your breakthrough innovative products and services and network with local and international professionals in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) related fields. Benefit from collaboration with local businesses in our technology ecosystem, and explore funding opportunities with diverse investors and venture capital organizations in the Southern California region. Participating companies will present their unique talents in this marquis event. This is an unprecedented opportunity to augment your business and brand name. Bring your resume to our expo as well. This event is open to all businesses here in the U.S. and abroad. All are welcome!

Expo Time/Location:

Monday, September 16, 2019 from 3PM – 9PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 3PM – 9PM. Armenian Society of Los Angeles, 117 S. Louise St. Glendale, CA 91205. For further details and registration https://expo.aesa.org.

