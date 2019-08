In Uruguay Garo Paylan Together with His Party Colleague Paid Tribute to the Memory of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide

Istanbul-Armenian MP Garo Paylan, representing the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), has met with the Armenian community of Uruguay.

As Ermenihaber reports, referring to Diario Armenia, Istanbul-Armenian PM was greeted with traditional salt and bread.

Together with his party colleague Ebru Gunay, garo Paylan attended a mass at St. Nerses the Graceful church, after which they paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

