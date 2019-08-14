Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Presents the 2019-2020 AEBU Scholarship Awards

GLENDALE —”Empowering our youth for a brighter future.” Driven by this motto, the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union celebrated and recognized the achievements of six bright college students on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles library in Glendale, California. An extraordinary evening, during which, the AEBU Scholarship Fund committee announced the recipients of its 2019-2020 Scholarships.

Katia Kermoyan-Khodanian

In her opening remarks, Mrs. Katia Kermoyan-Khodanian welcomed the guests and acknowledged the presence of our honorary guests, Ms. Jennifer Freemon, President of the Board of Education of the Glendale Unified School District, Dr. Vivian Ekchian, Superintendent of the Glendale Unified School District, Dr. Vahram Shemmassian, Director of Armenain Studies Program at California State University of Northridge, and Dr. Hasmig Baran, Armenian Studies professor at CSUN. After a brief introduction of the history of the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union established in 1969 in Beirut, Lebanon, Mrs. Kermoyan-Khodanian continued her remarks explaining the inception of the AEBU Scholarship Fund by a group of visionary individuals who believe in empowering the youth with highest level of education and encouraging community service and the idea of giving back to one’s community. Based on these ideals, the AEBU Scholarship committee carefully reviewed the numerous applications received and decided to award six scholarships instead of the five, which was initially announced. Afterwards she invited Dr. Rosine Der Tavitian to introduce the awardees.

Dr. Rosine Der Tavitian

Before introducing the awardees, Dr. Der Tavitian talked about the history of scholarships in general; she emphasized the fact that the concept of giving scholarships has started in 1643 in London, England. Afterwards, she emphasized the importance and the impact of scholarships in resumes when pursuing careers. Then the highlight of the evening was when Dr. Der Tavitian invited Mr. Tatios Koroglian, a founding member of the AEBU Scholarship Fund to present the scholarship awards to our six talented and highly accomplished winners.

Our 2019 – 2020 AEBU Scholarship Fund Awardees are:

Nanor Deirbadrossion

Special skills: Lark Conservatory graduate, performed in many cultural events. She is a vocalist, plays the piano, the La Crescenta Church organist, plays in a rock band, recipient of multiple awards, and recognitions. Nanor volunteered in various Armenian cultural events. Recognized the Armenian Community as a safe haven for her.

Future goals: Interested in Bioengineering, with intent to create machines to help the future of medicine to take better pictures of tumors and medical conditions.

College attending: University of California, Santa Cruz.

Alison Ghafari

Special skills: Active board member of the Gaidz Youth Organization since 2015. Worked with Nor Serount Cultural Association in setting up the library. For the past 11 years she was active in the St. John’s church in La Verne and St. Gregory Armenian Church in Pasadena. She was an acolyte. She has participated in Genocide commemoration of Khatchcar at Azusa Pacific University.

Future goals: Biology with goal to become a physician and help her community.

College attending: Azusa Pacific University

Katia Khanlian

Special skills: Volunteered with the American Armenian Rose Float Association for three years. Spoken at the Armenian Telethon. She has won many science fair awards

Future goals: Chemistry major to become a pharmacist and discover medicine for cancer through research.

College attending: University of California, Los Angeles

Narek Dadouryan

Special skills: Armenia Tree Project ambassador, volunteered with the American Armenian Rose Float Association for the annual Rose Parade. Has founded a rock band, plays the guitar. He has performed at multiple events.

Future goals: Computer Science, become independent and contribute to the Armenian community through technology.

College attending: University of California, Los Angeles

Christina Chiranian

Special skills: Camp Counselor at AGBU Camp Amaras. Plays varsity basketball, was the team captain. Tutoring Armenian to students. Played Armenian theatre, and recently got recruited by Satamian Armenian Drama group.

Future goals: Double majoring in Political Science and Criminology, Law, and Society, with the intent to become a criminal lawyer. Continue Armenian studies and minor in Armenian.

College attending: University of California, Irvine

Talin Kojababian

Special skills: Active member of the Gaidz Youth Organization. Dean’s List every semester at USC. Dean’s List and Dean’s Merit Scholarship at Southwestern Law School. Internship at Vatche Tashjian’s Law Firm. Participated in the annual telethon for orphanages in Armenia. Played on the Pasadena Women’s Soccer team and received the Scholar Baller Award for college athletes who excel in school.

Future goals: Passing the Bar on the first try, start her own law firm and become a judge in the future.

College attending: Southwestern Law School

To conclude the event, Mrs. Katia Kermoyan-Khodanian emphasized the importance of committing to advancing the mission of the AEBU Scholarship Fund. She urged those present and the community at large to support this mission and donate to expand its programs. A reception followed the ceremony where guests enjoyed socializing, networking, and getting to know each other.

You may contribute to the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Scholarship Fund by visiting our website AEBU.org or mailing your donation to AEBU Scholarship Fund, 1060 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104.

Armenian Educational Benevolent Union is a California based charitable organization, exempt from Federal income tax under section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Tax ID # 95-3798531.

