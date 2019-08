Armenia PM decides to terminate powers of Diaspora Affairs Office employee

By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, starting from August 19, 2019, the powers of Anahit Zohrabyan, Head of the Division for Relations with the Armenian Communities in Central Asian countries of the Department for Armenian Communities of CIS countries of the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Staff of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, will be terminated.

