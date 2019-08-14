Armenia mulls criminalization of violence propaganda

Armenia’s Ministry of Justice has come up with a new legislative proposal outlining measures aimed at the criminalization of public calls for violence and public attempts of justifying acts of violence or conducting a violence propaganda.

It comes after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked the executive to consider the issue at the cabinet meeting last Tuesday (August 6).

Based on a study of international standards and the best international practice, the Ministry has elaborated and published a draft law with corresponding amendments to the Criminal Code. The document envisages accountability measures for public calls encouraging violence with potential hazards to human life or health.

The bill, now available on E-draf.am, addresses the public concerns over acts of violence and hate speech, highlighting the necessity of preventing intolerance, discrimination and the increasing crimes of violence.

The adopted approach is based upon recommendations by different international human rights institutions.

