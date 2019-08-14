 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Another congressional representative co-sponsors Armenian Genocide resolution

2019-08-14

U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth  became the 109th U.S. Representative to co-sponsor the Armenian Genocide Resolution, the Armenian National Committee of America.

The resolution has been spearheaded by Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Gus Bilirakis.

https://news.am/eng/news/528611.html

