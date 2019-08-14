Another congressional representative co-sponsors Armenian Genocide resolution

U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth became the 109th U.S. Representative to co-sponsor the Armenian Genocide Resolution, the Armenian National Committee of America.
The resolution has been spearheaded by Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Gus Bilirakis.
Լոյս ի լուսոյ
