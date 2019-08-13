Newspaper: Barack Obama to visit Armenia?

YEREVAN. – The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019 will be held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, from October 6 to 9, to which world-renowned figures in this sector will be invited, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.

“At this moment, the organizers [of this event] are conducting negotiations with former US President Barack Obama, for whose one-day visit [to Yerevan] and a 30-minute speech [at this event] they are going to pay several hundred thousand dollars.

“Obama usually charges 400 to 800 thousand dollars for one speech. As to how much it will be required this time will show as a result of negotiations,” Hraparak wrote.

