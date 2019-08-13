Artsakh foreign minister ‘considering presidency plans’

The foreign minister of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has hinted plans for joining the country’s upcoming presidential election, promising to have his best possible contribution to the country’s future development and progress.

In a post on Faceboook, Masis Mayilyan says he closely follows the political developments in the country, not ruling out the possibility of running also in the local-government elections.

‟Reaffirming, yet another time, my firm interest in the country’s safe, secure, civlized and democratic best future and my fundamental willingness to have a higher responsibility for the creation of such a future, I would like to inform that I am thinking in that direction, periodically following the expression of public opinion, and the desires and sentiments of the people. I will try to try to contribute, to the best of my efforts, to the realization of those desires,″ reads his status shared on Tuesday morning.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...