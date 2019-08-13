Armenia’s defense chief believes soldier ended up in Azerbaijan ‘simply got lost’

An investigation is underway to find out how Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Arayik Ghazaryan ended up in Azerbaijan, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters on Tuesday.

The minister said he personally thinks that the 19-year-old serviceman just got geographically lost.

The defense chief dismissed Azerbaijani media reports alleging the serviceman deserted his military position due to ‘inhumane treatment’ towards him as yet another Azerbaijani disinformation.

“I have an inner conviction that he has simply got lost,” the minister said.

Tonoyan said they have applied to international structures, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, to help arrange the soldier’s return from Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the defense minister urged Azerbaijan to stop spreading disinformation.

Private Arayik Ghazaryan abandoned his military position on Monday, at around 12pm, to appear in the Azerbaijani territory in still unclear circumstances.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...