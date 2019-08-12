”Step towards Home” brings 192 Diaspora-Armenian youngsters to Motherland

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The 2nd stage of the ”Step towards Home” project initiated by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs kicked off in Tsakhadzor on August 12. ARMENPRESS reports the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs informs that 190 Diaspora-Armenian youngsters from 28 countries, including Thailand, Montenegro, Qatar and Brazil, have arrived in Armenia.

”Welcome home. During the upcoming two weeks you will visit the sights of Armenia, will discover your Motherland, but the most important thing is that you will establish friendly relations and will be filled with new love towards Armenia”, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan said in his welcome remarks.

The partners of ”Step towards Home” project are ”Teach for Armenia”, ‘VisitArmenia” and ”World Vision” organizations.

200 participants from 300 countries participated in the 1st stage of the project.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

