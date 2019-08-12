Grand Chess Tour: Aronian beats Norway’s Carlsen

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian gained advantage over Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen in the St. Louis Rapid Chess tournament held as part of the Grand Chess Tour series.

The Armenian chess legend celebrated his victory in the fifth round.

In a fourth-round match, Aronian evened his score with China’s Ding Liren.

The sportsman, currently scoring 10, is thus the tournament’s sole leader. Vachier-Lagrave of France (9) follows him on the ranking. Fabiano Caruana (United States) is in the third place.

After nine rounds of rapid chess, the sportsmen are two compete in a blitz tournament.

